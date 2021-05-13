Germany's leading Jewish group on Thursday condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as "pure antisemitism."

There have been anti-Israeli protests in several other German cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Hannover over the past few days. At least two synagogues were attacked, and several Israeli flags were torn down and burned since the latest eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany tweeted a video of dozens of protesters in Gelsenkirchen waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews.

“Jew hatred in the middle of Gelsenkirchen in front of the synagogue. The times in which Jews were cursed in the middle of the street should have long been over. This is pure antisemitism, nothing else!”

"Jew hatred in the middle of Gelsenkirchen in front of the synagogue. The times in which Jews were cursed in the middle of the street should have long been over. This is pure antisemitism, nothing else!" the group tweeted.

Violence escalated in Israel and Gaza

The protests in Germany began after violence escalated in Israel and Gaza. More than 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, and at least seven Israelis have been killed since rocket attacks and airstrikes between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began on Monday.

Protests were fueled in part by the forced eviction of dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood. It has led to the worst fighting seen in the area since the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas forces in Gaza.

"Zero tolerance for attacks on synagogues"

In Germany, the government has repeatedly condemned anti-Israeli attacks. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Funke Media Group that "there must be zero tolerance for attacks on synagogues in our country."

"All of us are called on to make it very clear that we do not accept if Jews in Germany are made responsible for the events in the Middle East — neither in the streets nor on social media," Maas added.

The protests in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday were dispersed by police, German news agency dpa reported, but authorities reported further incidents in other parts of the country.

Israelis flags torn down, burned

Some cities which had hoisted Israeli flags in front of their city halls on Wednesday in remembrance of the start of German-Israeli diplomatic relations on May 12, 1965, reported that the flags were torn down and sometimes burned.

An Israeli flag in front of a city hall in the western town of Solingen was torn and burnt and two Israeli flags in Berlin were also torn down late Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, police stopped 13 suspects in the western city of Muenster near a synagogue after an Israeli flag was burned there. In the western city of Bonn, police said several people damaged the entrance of a synagogue with stones and investigators found a burned flag as well. In nearby Duesseldorf, somebody burned garbage on top of a memorial for a former synagogue.

Several cities and states in Germany have since upped their security and raised police presence in front of Jewish institutions, dpa reported.

In Berlin, some 100 people also assembled for a pro-Israel rally on Wednesday night in front of the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate waving Israeli flags and holding a banner saying "We stand with Israel — Now and Forever."