Mourners attend the funeral of English teacher Elvira Ignatyeva, the day after a lone gunman killed nine victims, mostly children, at a Russian school in one of the country's worst shooting incidents in recent history.

The tragedy has spurred calls for tighter gun controls and stricter regulation of the internet. The lone gunman opened fire at Kazan's School No. 175, armed with a shotgun and at least one improvised explosive device.