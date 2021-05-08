A Mud Masters event is being held in the Haarlemmermeer. 5000 participants run over a muddy course full of obstacles. It is part of the series Fieldlabs events that investigate how events can be organized corona-proof.
A Mud Masters event is being held in the Haarlemmermeer. 5000 participants run over a muddy course full of obstacles. It is part of the series Fieldlabs events that investigate how events can be organized corona-proof.
More No Comment
New COVID wave overwhelms cemetery in Peru
Buenos Aires renovates iconic obelisk
Beirut blast victims with 204 portraits
Ghana opts for livestreamed funerals and online services.
15 Palestinians arrested over East Jerusalem Clashes
Colombians protest with music and dance in Bogota
Guatemalans perform ritual asking for end of Pacaya volcanic activity
Serbia incentifies vaccination with shopping coupons
SpaceX successfully lands Starship prototype rocket
Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra holds street concert for 'peace' amid unrest
Devastating scenes across India amid virus crisis
Palestinians arrested at protest over Jerusalem evictions
'Darth Vader' encourages Brazilians to get Covid-19 vaccine
Thousands of Shiite muslims in Pakistan procession despite Covid risk
Mexico City subway after a train plunged from an overpass