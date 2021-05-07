The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing many Christian Ghanaians to change their religious practices, with churches turning to online services and donations, and live streaming funerals.
More than 70 per cent of the West African country's 30 million people are Christian, mainly Pentecostals or Evangelists, who have had to abide by strict rules in churches to contain the spread of the coronavirus
More No Comment
15 Palestinians arrested over East Jerusalem Clashes
Colombians protest with music and dance in Bogota
Guatemalans perform ritual asking for end of Pacaya volcanic activity
Serbia incentifies vaccination with shopping coupons
SpaceX successfully lands Starship prototype rocket
Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra holds street concert for 'peace' amid unrest
Devastating scenes across India amid virus crisis
Palestinians arrested at protest over Jerusalem evictions
'Darth Vader' encourages Brazilians to get Covid-19 vaccine
Thousands of Shiite muslims in Pakistan procession despite Covid risk
Mexico City subway after a train plunged from an overpass
Extinction Rebellion activists protest at French parliament
An explosion ravaged a house in Kent
Star Wars fans gather at the top of the Taipei 101
Police and protesters clash over Colombia tax reform