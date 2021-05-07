BREAKING NEWS
Ghana's churches adapt to Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing many Christian Ghanaians to change their religious practices, with churches turning to online services and donations, and live streaming funerals.

More than 70 per cent of the West African country's 30 million people are Christian, mainly Pentecostals or Evangelists, who have had to abide by strict rules in churches to contain the spread of the coronavirus

