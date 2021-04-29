At the Musée d'Orsay, empty of spectators because of Covid-19, the Orchestre de Paris has recorded a concert that will be broadcast on 1 May. This is an opportunity for conductor Pablo Heras-Casado to fulfil his "mission" by bringing "the museum and music into the home".

Sandra Bernhard, music programmer at Musée d'Orsay: "The idea is to be able to welcome a virtual audience, to let them enjoy this concert that was planned and then for them to be able to see perhaps in more detail what they would not have seen otherwise, that is to say everything that the museum can offer: the paintings, the sculptures, everything that we, we, can bring in addition to what the Orchestre de Paris brings."

"We have an audience that is marbled by nature, but that will vibrate, because of course, there are works that are present in the nave and that will listen, I think, with a lot of desire and pleasure to the Orchestre de Paris, Pablo Heras-Casado and Sabine Devieilhe."