About 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement are demonstrating outside a Los Angeles courthouse. They carried signs that read, "CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY" and "THIS IS TOXIC."
A hearing was scheduled in the Britney Spears conservatorship case, which in 2008 led a California court to place her under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father.
The US pop star’s attorney Samuel Ingham III asked the judge to let Spears speak directly to the court, which fan Lianne Simmons thinks is "big news... something we've been wanting for a while."
Ingham did not say what Spears would specifically like to say.
The 39-year-old singer will speak in court on June 23. If Spears does address the court, it would be the first known time in more than two years. The last time, in 2019, the courtroom was sealed and none of what she said became public.
More No Comment
Spain rescues 41 migrants off the coast of Canary Islands
Masked chocolate bunnies fill pastry shop in Athens
William and Kate drive tractor during farm visit
Art lovers in the Russian city of Perm take in new Salvador Dali exhib
Many of Italy's cinemas, theatres and concert halls have reopened
Flash mob protest coup in Yangon streets
Enormous sandstorm sweeps across Inner Mongolia
Italian bars and restaurants reopen after months of closure
Turkey's bird paradise welcomes annual Pink flamingo migration
Activist in coronavirus mask urges Indians to protect themselves
Ukraine remembers 1986 Chernobyl disaster
Spanish chocolatiers present replica of Picasso's 'Guernica'
Qatar continues its vaccination campaign at a centre in Doha.
Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem
Kenya: Giraffes rescued from sinking island