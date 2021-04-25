Spanish chocolatiers present replica of Picasso's 'Guernica'

Euskal Gozogileak (Basque Confectioners) association members exhibit a life-size chocolate version of Picasso's painting "Guernica" in the Spanish Basque town of Guernica. The 7.70m x 3.50m chocolate replica made by around 40 confectioners is been exhibited in the town to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the 1937 bombing raid of the small Basque town by Nazi aircraft, at the behest of General Francisco Franco.