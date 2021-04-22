Seven injured in stabbing at Dutch asylum-seekers centre

Seven people have been injured in a stabbing at an asylum-seekers centre in the Netherlands.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night in the town of Echt, 180 kilometres south of Amsterdam. Police said in a statement that they were called to the Pepinusbrug at around 22:15 (CET).

A 24-year-old resident of the centre was arrested ten minutes later after "wounding seven inmates with a stabbing weapon."

All victims, two of whom were seriously injured, were taken to hospital for medical care.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

"The police have cordoned off the crime scene and are conducting a further investigation into the circumstances," the authorities said.

Residents of the building where the stabbing took place have been accommodated elsewhere in the complex.