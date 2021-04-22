George Floyd’s former roommate, Alvin Manago, pays tribute to his friend in Minneapolis one day after the conviction of Derek Chauvin.

“I was happy and sad at the same time because, you know, I lost my friend, you know, my roommate", he tells AFP, adding that the verdict will be “real positive as far as the laws changing and stepping in real good direction.”

The conviction of a white officer for George Floyd's murder raised hopes Wednesday in the Black community of a historic turning point in US justice, but the police killing of another African American cast doubt on prospects for change.