Denmark is opening up faster than initially planned and allowing restaurants to serve customers indoors starting on April 22, providing they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or can show a negative test result.

The limit on outdoor public gatherings will also be raised to 50 from 10 on April 21.

For restaurant owners who had their businesses closed since December, the reopening was a joyful moment.

Soccer fans will also be allowed to return to stadiums, tattoo parlours were allowed to reopen two weeks ago.

Denmark's coronavirus outbreak was largely kept under control due to intensive and frequent testing.

A negative coronavirus test is required for pupils in schools and for those who wish to access indoor businesses such as tattoo parlours and shopping malls.