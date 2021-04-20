BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Böög's arm exploding

The traditional winter man known as the "Böögg" is set on fire in the heart of the Swiss mountains, near the St Gotthard Pass.

"Normally we burn it in the centre of Zurich on the Sechseläuten square, but unfortunately due to the pandemic this was not possible", says Lukas Meier, one of the Böög workers.

More No Comment