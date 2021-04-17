This week a former Minneapolis police officer was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.

Tension also grew in eastern Ukraine as Russia began deploying large amounts of military hardware near the border. There has been a surge in fighting in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, queues formed outside pubs as England began easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Men jump on police vehicles near the site of a fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Carlos Gonzalez/2021 Image Star Tribune via AP Photo

A sheriff's officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators protesting the death of Daunte Wright who was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Kerem Yucel/AFP

French President Macron visits the reconstruction site of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, two years after the blaze that made the spire collapsed and destroyed much of the roof Paris, France. April 15, 2021. Benoit Tessier/AFP

Iraqis share a collective iftar, the meal that will end the daily fast at sunset, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the war-ravaged old part of Mosul April 15, 2021. Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP

Tribesmen holding portraits of Britain's Prince Philip following the Duke of Edinburgh's death. Yaohnanen, the island of Tanna in Vanuatu. April 12, 2021 Dan McGarry/AFP

Ukrainian servicemen keep watch at a position on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Horlivka, Donetsk region. April 14, 2021 AFP

Musicians of the Aalborg Symphony Orchestra perform while people are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the vaccination site in Arena Nord in Frederikshavn, Jutland, Denmark April 12, 2021. Henning Bagger/AFP

A protest sign appealing to the United Nations (UN) on red spray paint on the ground as part of a "bleeding strike" demonstration against the military coup. Yangon, Myanmar AFP

People sleep outside their homes in Malang, East Java, a day after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's main Java island. April 11, 2021 Juni Kriswanto/AFP

A balloon vendor walks past a shuttered market in Lahore on April 11, 2021, as a lockdown was imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. Arif Ali/AFP