People drink in the street in the Soho area of London as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown
People drink in the street in the Soho area of London as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown   -   Copyright  April 12, 2021. Tolga Akmen/AFP

In pictures | Unrest in the US, tension in Ukraine, lockdown eases in England

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week a former Minneapolis police officer was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.

Tension also grew in eastern Ukraine as Russia began deploying large amounts of military hardware near the border. There has been a surge in fighting in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, queues formed outside pubs as England began easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Carlos Gonzalez/2021 Image Star Tribune via AP Photo
Men jump on police vehicles near the site of a fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, MinnesotaCarlos Gonzalez/2021 Image Star Tribune via AP Photo
Kerem Yucel/AFP
A sheriff's officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators protesting the death of Daunte Wright who was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, MinnesotaKerem Yucel/AFP
Paris, France. April 15, 2021. Benoit Tessier/AFP
French President Macron visits the reconstruction site of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, two years after the blaze that made the spire collapsed and destroyed much of the roofParis, France. April 15, 2021. Benoit Tessier/AFP
April 15, 2021. Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP
Iraqis share a collective iftar, the meal that will end the daily fast at sunset, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the war-ravaged old part of MosulApril 15, 2021. Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP
Dan McGarry/AFP
Tribesmen holding portraits of Britain's Prince Philip following the Duke of Edinburgh's death. Yaohnanen, the island of Tanna in Vanuatu. April 12, 2021Dan McGarry/AFP
AFP
Ukrainian servicemen keep watch at a position on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Horlivka, Donetsk region. April 14, 2021AFP
April 12, 2021. Henning Bagger/AFP
Musicians of the Aalborg Symphony Orchestra perform while people are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the vaccination site in Arena Nord in Frederikshavn, Jutland, DenmarkApril 12, 2021. Henning Bagger/AFP
AFP
A protest sign appealing to the United Nations (UN) on red spray paint on the ground as part of a "bleeding strike" demonstration against the military coup. Yangon, MyanmarAFP
Juni Kriswanto/AFP
People sleep outside their homes in Malang, East Java, a day after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's main Java island. April 11, 2021Juni Kriswanto/AFP
Arif Ali/AFP
A balloon vendor walks past a shuttered market in Lahore on April 11, 2021, as a lockdown was imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.Arif Ali/AFP
LM Otero/AP Photo
A man who asked to be identified as "worker", performs a task on artwork called the Eye created by artist Tony Tasset in downtown Dallas. April 15, 2021LM Otero/AP Photo

Additional sources • AP, AFP

