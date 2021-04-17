This week a former Minneapolis police officer was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.
Tension also grew in eastern Ukraine as Russia began deploying large amounts of military hardware near the border. There has been a surge in fighting in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, queues formed outside pubs as England began easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.