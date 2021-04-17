Three members of the Expedition 64 team returned safely to Earth after ending their mission on the International Space Station and landing in Kazakhstan.
Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA and two Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, were on the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft that parachuted on entry into the Earth's atmosphere, landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan.
The three crew members were lifted out of the spacecraft before medical examinations were made.
The team ended a 185-day mission spanning 2,960 orbits of Earth and 78.4 million miles.
