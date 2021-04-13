BREAKING NEWS
Man performing the Taachir dance

The art of Taachir is known to be a traditional dance for the people of Taif, west of Saudi Arabia. It’s known as an ancient war dance performed by carrying a weapon stuffed with gunpowder, which turns into a flame under the feet of the performer as he dances. The people of Taif preserve this traditional dance to try and keep it alive for future generations.

