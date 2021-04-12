UK government to investigate David Cameron's lobbying for Greensill

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has defended his lobbying activities for the now-collapsed financial services company, Greensill.

Cameron, breaking his month-long silence on the matter, accepted he should have acted differently and used only “the most formal channels” - but did not break any rules of conduct.

It follows an investigation - first instigated by the Financial Times in early March.

Cameron was criticised for sending messages to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and other Treasury ministers on behalf of the company.

The government has now launched a probe into his activities.

For more on this story, watch an interview with Iain Begg - a Professor at the European Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science - in the video player, above.