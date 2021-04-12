To make up for the lack of audiences caused by France's ongoing theatre closures due to Covid-19, mezzo-soprano Fiona McGown is organising home concerts, bringing live opera into people's living rooms and giving her a much-needed opportunity to perform. "I think at this stage of the crisis, if I don't reinvent myself, I die as an artist," she explained.
More No Comment
Russians launch miniature rockets to celebrate Yuri Gagarin
'Chub Rollz' skaters club defies body image stereotypes
Red paint splashing in Yangon to mark bloodshed
Buchenwald & Mittelbau-Dora concentration camps mark 76th anniversary of liberation
Images of Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupting in France's Reunion Island
Ash and smoke rise from La Soufriere volcano on Saint Vincent
Bikini skiing event marks end of the winter season at Sochi.
Protest in Paris metro against "the profiteers" of the pandemic
Egyptian mission discovers mortuary city in Luxor
New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
Kosovo: Mannequins used in protest against virus restrictions
Russian-US crew departs to ISS for six month mission
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day