BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Fiona McGown singing in the sitting room

To make up for the lack of audiences caused by France's ongoing theatre closures due to Covid-19, mezzo-soprano Fiona McGown is organising home concerts, bringing live opera into people's living rooms and giving her a much-needed opportunity to perform. "I think at this stage of the crisis, if I don't reinvent myself, I die as an artist," she explained.

More No Comment