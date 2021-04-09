Russian-US crew departs to ISS for six month mission

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft launched on Friday to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Aboard the aircraft, two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut that will undertake a 6-month mission
The launch came three days before the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s groundbreaking orbital flight when he became the first member of the human race to reach space.
The Russian space program Roscosmos named the Soyuz spacecraft Yuri A. Gagarin, and while the flight did not lift off from Site 1/5 as Gagarin did 60 years ago, it launched from neighboring Site 31/6 at the same cosmodrome.
More No Comment
New York exhibition celebrates Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
Kosovo: Mannequins used in protest against virus restrictions
Police fire tear gas, arrest demonstrators against Monusco in DRC
Thousands evacuated following flash floods in Indonesia
Israelis stand silent as siren marks Holocaust Day
New York Philharmonic brings music back to Lincoln Center
Bolivia Polluted Lake Clean Up
Protesters hurl stones and petrol bombs in Northern Ireland
Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
Rwanda Genocide Anniversary
'Grim reaper' artist in Berlin protests Brazil virus stance
Candidate kicks off campaign in northern Mexico inside a coffin
Yemen gravediggers, bulldozer struggle against Covid
Statue, murals and mosaics honour Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human in space
Italian business owners protests over virus measures