BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Italian business owners protests over virus measures

Protesters scuffled with police outside the Italian Parliament in Rome on Tuesday as restaurant workers and other businesses affected by lockdown lashed out at COVID-19 restrictions.

Italy endured a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown from Saturday to deter Easter travel and get-togethers.

Travel between regions and visits to relatives were being limited through Monday.

Nonessential shops were closed and restaurants and bars were only open for take-out.

More No Comment