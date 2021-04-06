Italian business owners protests over virus measures

Protesters scuffled with police outside the Italian Parliament in Rome on Tuesday as restaurant workers and other businesses affected by lockdown lashed out at COVID-19 restrictions.
Italy endured a three-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown from Saturday to deter Easter travel and get-togethers.
Travel between regions and visits to relatives were being limited through Monday.
Nonessential shops were closed and restaurants and bars were only open for take-out.
More No Comment
In Alsace, "candles" protect orchards from frost as temperatures plummet
Locust swarms threaten Kenya's food supplies
Norway coast guard rescues crew of Dutch vessel
Rare April snowfall in Belgian capital
Easter Bunny pays surprise visit to White House
National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation opens fully to the public
Sunken ferry retrieved after at least 26 die in accident
Street performances help Paris streets 'come alive'
Portugal reopens cafe terraces and retail shops reopen as Greece eases
Volcano eruption draws crowds in Iceland
Netanyahu appears in court as corruption trial resumes
London police clash with protesters against new crime law
Myanmar protesters carry eggs in Sunday demo
Pope Francis celebrates subdued Easter Sunday Mass
Egypt transports 22 royal mummies from Egyptian museum in special cere