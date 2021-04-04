Pope Francis presided over a subdued Easter Mass at the Vatican with few participants, all wearing masks and carefully spread out along the pews. It is the second year that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Vatican to hold the Easter celebration in St. Peter' Basilica rather than in a packed St. Peter's Square overflowing with faithful and flowers. There were about 200 people at the Mass including cardinals, priests, nuns, the choir and a few lay people. Outside, St. Peter's Square was completely empty.

Christian clergy and faithful gathered on Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City for Easter Mass. The service was led by the Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the region. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose from the dead.

Belgian churches celebrate Easter Sunday: despite being restricted to 15 people for service, Priest Eric Vancraeynest says that the Easter message celebrates "life winning over death, hope outweighing our worries".