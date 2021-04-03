Dozens of Christian clergy and faithful gathered in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for Easter Vigil. Each year, Easter Vigil is held one day before Easter Sunday, which celebrates what Christians believe is the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death on the cross on Good Friday. The vigil this year was led by the Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the region. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose from the dead.
Dressed up in elaborate costumes, devotees in Mexico stage the Passion Play of Iztapalapa to mark Holy Week, but without public for the second year in a row, as part of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.
Wearing elaborate masks, Nicaraguans chain and drag a mock Judas through the streets of the southern city of Masatepe, in an Easter-time ritual symbolising the disciple's punishment for betraying Jesus Christ
More No Comment
France's Olympique Lyonnais stadium converted into vaccination centre
Record-breaking egg roll ramp, elephants and lemurs
Salvage teams tow derailed Taiwan train after deadly accident
Protester bleeding from the head evacuated and Motorbike protest again
Christians mark Good Friday in Jerusalem inching towards normalcy
Police use water cannon to disperse crowd in Brussels
RUSSIA FAR EAST HOSPITAL FIRE
Demolition of housing project in French city of Lyon
Survivors led away from Taiwan train crash as dead toll rises
Fire in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Candlelight vigil in Yangoon marks coup anniversary
Grey whales save pandemic-hit tourism in Mexico's Baja California
Easter fun with meerkats and squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo
Bolsonaro supporters, protesters clash at Brazil demo
Smugglers drop children over US border barrier