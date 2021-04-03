Dozens of Christian clergy and faithful gathered in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for Easter Vigil. Each year, Easter Vigil is held one day before Easter Sunday, which celebrates what Christians believe is the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death on the cross on Good Friday. The vigil this year was led by the Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the most senior Roman Catholic cleric in the region. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose from the dead.

Dressed up in elaborate costumes, devotees in Mexico stage the Passion Play of Iztapalapa to mark Holy Week, but without public for the second year in a row, as part of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Wearing elaborate masks, Nicaraguans chain and drag a mock Judas through the streets of the southern city of Masatepe, in an Easter-time ritual symbolising the disciple's punishment for betraying Jesus Christ