Russian Reindeer circle dance captured by drone camera

Drone footage filmed by Russian broadcaster RTR above the village of Lovozero, in Russia's Murmansk region, shows a herd of reindeer moving together like a swirling cyclone.

According to experts, this "dance" is a form of protection. When faced with danger, herds of reindeer stampede in these spinning circles, making it nearly impossible for any predator to target a single animal. Most often, females and cubs can be seen concentrated in the center of the spiral.