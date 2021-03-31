BREAKING NEWS
Informal waste workers in India crying out for vaccine access

Every day, thousands of these informal workers climb the precarious slopes to pick through what can be salvaged.

They are among the estimated 20 million people around the world — in rich nations and poor — who are pivotal in keeping cities clean, alongside paid sanitation employees.

But unlike those municipal workers, they usually are not eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and are finding it hard to get the shots.

