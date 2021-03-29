BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer undergoes renovation ahead of 90th birthday

Nobody escapes the ailments of age, not even the majestic Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, which is undergoing restoration work ahead of its 90th birthday in October.

Located 710 metres above sea level, the concrete statue receives almost two million visitors per year, and architect Cristina Ventura who is in charge of the work, does her best to ensure that the iconic figure will look its best for the anniversary.

More No Comment