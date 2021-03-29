Protests in Beirut amid political stalemate and economic crisis

Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators marched through Beirut on Sunday to protest a political stalemate that has denied the small country a government for months amid a crushing economic crisis.
The protest, organised by Lebanon's Communist Party, blocked traffic in central Beirut.
More No Comment
Five thousand-strong crowd enjoy rock concert after COVID screen
Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer undergoes renovation
Volunteers pick fruit in Australian cemetery to combat food insecurity
Record-breaking number of visitors flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Hindu spring festival of colours paints port of Karachi
Mothers of femicide victims protest lack of convictions in Mexico
Christians across the Middle East celebreate Palm Sunday
Jerusalem's Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate Passover
Japanese enjoy sweeping cherry blossom in spring sunshine
Deadly tornadoes roar through Alabama
Uyghur protest in Istanbul to mark visit of China's foreign minister
Clean-up underway after record flooding on Australia's east coast
Greek flag hoisted as nation celebrates 200 years of independence
Find out more about Mount Etna’s sixteenth eruption in five weeks
Pet emu rescued from flooding in Sydney