Hindu spring festival of colours paints port of Karachi

Hindus in Pakistan's port city of Karachi celebrated the Holi festival, dancing and smearing coloured powder on each other on Sunday.

Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours is observed across countries at the end of the winter season and with the arrival of the spring harvest season, on the last full moon of the lunar month.

Hindus make around two percent of the Muslim-majority Pakistan, where they have long complained of discrimination and violence

