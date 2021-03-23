This is the terrifying moment a packed stand of spectators collapsed in India during a kabaddi tournament.
More than 100 people were injured when the temporary gallery came down, with 20 of those taken to hospital, Indian media reported.
It happened in Suryapet in India's southern Telangana state.
The crowd had gathered for the opening day of the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship, bringing together teams from across India.
