Army tank accidentally blows up a chicken coop in Italy

An Italian army tank has accidentally blown up a chicken coop near Pordenone during a training exercise.

The tank was taking part in nighttime military exercises a shooting range on Wednesday when it mistakenly fired on a nearby farm.

The owners of the farm discovered that around one hundred chickens had been killed while sifting through the wreckage on Thursday morning.

No one else was injured in the incident, although the tank fire caused extensive material damage to the building where the chickens were kept.

Italian military police have impounded the four military tanks that were involved in the exercise near the north-eastern town of Vivaro.

The vehicle involved was a Centauro tank of the Pozzuolo del Friuli Brigade, the carabinieri confirmed to Euronews. The soldiers did not immediately realise what had happened because the blast did not cause a fire.

Prosecutors in Pordenone have also opened an investigation into the incident.