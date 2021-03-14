A giant castle was burned at an end-of-winter festival in Russia.
The wooden effigy was a symbol of the coronavirus and stood 24 metres tall before being burned.
Wooden effigies are traditionally burned for Maslenitsa, a pre-Christian holiday that symbolises the beginning of spring and the week before Lent.
The creator of the monument, artist Nikolai Polissky, said he was inspired to create the structure as a symbol of the coronavirus that the burning would destroy.
"We can compare it (the coronavirus) to an evil wizard or cannibal, so we decided to build him a castle or kind of palace, to finally do away with him by burning it," he told The Associated Press.
More No Comment
Italians enjoy last hours of freedom before coronavirus lockdown
Protesters pay tribute to young woman killed in London
Hundreds march in Louisville on anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death
Hundreds hold a vigil in Yangon against coup and to honour victims
Russian police detain dozens of opposition deputies at forum in Moscow
Surveillance video released as Ontario police search for car thieves
Astronauts work on International Space Station upgrades in spacewalk
People in Thailand ride elephants to mark National Elephant Day
Huge plume of smoke as Mount Etna erupts again
Lava thrown into the air as Europe's most active volcano erupts again
Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar bombarded with tear gas
Activists demand Ukraine does more to combat violence against women
Revelers in Amsterdam hit dancefloor for club night experiment
Video shows Myanmar police beating prone man
Aerials show huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria