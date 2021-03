This week Japan marked the 10th anniversary since an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster; protests and celebrations took place for International Women’s Day around the world, and volcanoes Mount Sinabung and Mount Etna erupted.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Indonesian children watch Mount Sinabung erupting in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. March 11, 2021 Binsar Bakkara/AP Photo

A girl puts flowers at an installation of women's red shoes displayed on staircase, as a symbol to denounce violence against women in Tirana, Albania. March 8, 2021 Gent Shkullaku/AFP

Four 200-year-old oaks are being felled for wood to reconstruct Notre Dame cathedral's fallen spire in the forest of Berce in the Loire region, France. March 9, 2021 Thibault Camus/AP Photo

An arial view over the village of Ask in Norway more than two months after the tragic landslide there swept away nine buildings Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB via AFP

A child is photographed atop a stack of neutralised shells at a metal scrapyard on the outskirts of Maaret Misrin town in Idlib province, Syria. March 10, 2021 Aaref Watad/AFP

A glowing river of lava gushes from the slopes of Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, Sicily, Italy. March 10, 2021 AP

Pope Francis, surrounded by shells of destroyed churches, attends a prayer for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq. March 7, 2021 Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

A man stands next to flaming tires at a make-shift roadblock set-up by anti-government demonstrators in the Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon Anwar Amro/AFP

Motorised police arrive to tend to their injured colleague during a demonstration against police violence in an Athens suburb, Greece, March 9, 2021 Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP

A man cleans a street during heavy snowfalls in the village of Zykeyevo, 45 km outside Moscow, Russia. March 8, 2021 Yuri Kadobnov/AFP

People dine around a table suspended by a crane at 50 meters above the ground, at the Dinner in the Sky restaurant, in the Gulf emirate. March 11, 2021 Giuseppe Cacace/AFP