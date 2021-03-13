BREAKING NEWS
NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Two astronauts were scheduled to complete a six hour spacewalk to upgrade the International Space Station.

Tasks included venting early ammonia system jumper cables and reconnecting the current cooling systems.

The two NASA astronauts also worked on connecting cables for the European Space Agency's Columbus module.

Mission Control is eager to get the station improvements done before the astronauts head home this spring.

