China endorses plan to tighten control of Hong Kong elections

China’s annual congress has approved government plans to reduce democratic representation in Hong Kong’s elections, following a wave of pro-democracy activism in the region.

In the latest move to tighten control of Hong Kong, a pro-Chinese government committee would get power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the number elected by the public, and to vet candidates.

The measure adds to a crackdown on a protest movement which calls for greater democratic rights, and follows the jailing of a number of pro-democracy activists.

On Thursday the ceremonial legislature at the National People’s Congress endorsed the Communist Party’s plan.

The Chinese government has dismissed complaints it is eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy, claiming the changes are needed to protect the territory’s stability.

The vote by delegates at the congress was 2,895 in favour, zero against, and one abstention, which reflects the body’s routine endorsement of party plans by almost unanimous votes.

The move will give an election committee - dominated by business people and pro-Beijing figures - a role in choosing members of Hong Kong’s legislature.

Wang Chen, a deputy chairman of the congress, said earlier this week the committee would choose a “relatively large” share of the Legislative Council and have the right to vet all candidates.