Pandemic, social justice, territorial conflicts: 2021 World Press Photo Contest nominees announced
An unprecedented year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice protests, climate emergency, and territorial conflicts, was brought to life for millions by photographers around the globe.
Selecting their most impactful work, The World Press Photo Contest picked this year's nominees for best pictures in eight categories.
The jury looked through almost 75 thousand pictures from over 4,000 photographers that applied, to select 45 professionals from 28 different countries.
“I think what stood out the most was the variety of approaches to visual storytelling. [...] Some entries stood out because their visual language was really sophisticated, which is a very exciting change from the classic press photography tradition,” said Rodrigo Orrantia, curator, and 2021 jury member, of this year’s entries.
Six nominees for World Press Photo of the Year
Lincoln Emancipation Memorial Debate by Evelyn Hockstein, United States
Leaving Home in Nagorno-Karabakh by Valery Melnikov, Russia
The First Embrace by Mads Nissen, Denmark
The Transition: Ignat by Oleg Ponomarev, Russia
Fighting Locust Invasion in East Africa by Luis Tato, Spain
Injured Man After Port Explosion in Beirut by Lorenzo Tugnoli, Italy
3 nominees for World Press Photo Story of the Year
Those Who Stay Will Be Champions by Chris Donovan, Canada
Habibi by Antonio Faccilongo, Italy, for Getty
Paradise Lost by Valery Melnikov, Russia, Sputnik
The winners of the 2021 Photo Contest and the 2021 Digital Storytelling Contest will be announced on 15 April in an online awards ceremony. Both the World Press Photo of the Year and the World Press Photo Story of the Year awards carry a cash prize of 5,000 euros.
What are your favourites?