The Queen has said that issues of racism at Buckingham Palace that were raised during an explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were taken very seriously but would be "addressed privately" by Britain's Royal family.

In a statement issued by the palace on Tuesday, a day after the interview was aired on British TV and two days after it went out in the US, where the couple is now based, the Queen said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been" for them.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

It follows Meghan and Harry's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Meghan spoke openly about the racism she had suffered after her marriage to Harry - the sixth in line to the British throne - in 2018.

The couple revealed that Harry was even asked about the skin colour of children that he and Meghan would have and speculation that a decision to strip their son, Archie, of royal titles was due to the fact that he was mixed race.

Neither Harry nor Meghan would reveal which family member asked the question.

Meghan also said that she was driven to suicidal thoughts due to her treatment by sections of the British media and the reluctance of the palace to protect her. The couple said it was this lack of protection that led to their decision to step away from their royal duties in January 2020.