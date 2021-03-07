Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.

Coveney was representing his country as the UN Security Council facilitator of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani criticised the European signatories of the agreement for their inaction towards their commitments, the report said.

"The best way to solve problems with European partners at different bilateral, regional and international levels are negotiations based on mutual respect and the avoidance of any threat or pressure," Rouhani said, according to the Iranian presidency's report of the meeting.

The report also quoted Rouhani as saying that Iran was ready to fully comply with the deal if the US lifted sanctions and abandoned "its policy of intimidation and pressure."

US President Joe Biden is considering once again joining the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and international powers to limit the country's nuclear programme.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed a so-called campaign of "maximum pressure," including sanctions, on Tehran.

Coveney is also due to meet Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.