Israelis on Friday dressed up to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim with a parade.
But some also used the event to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I am here to protest against a corrupt Prime Minister who is tearing the country apart and who is doing everything to escape justice," one demonstrator said.
The crowds turned out in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, which included a curfew spanning three nights, to curb Purim festivities amid fresh virus fears.
