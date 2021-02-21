A doctor in the Tunisian city of Sfax has taken to the violin in an attempt to boost the spirits of patients battling the coronavirus.
Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala's music has been bringing comfort and joy to the COVID-19 ward of the Hedi Chaker Hospital, where patients have been isolated from their loved ones.
Siala described loneliness as the first "enemy" for patients recovering from the disease.
One coronavirus patient, Rachid Arous, said Siala's music was helping him to forget the pain.
Others could be seen smiling, clapping and raising their firsts in appreciation of the performances.
But Siala's musical passion has also been helping health workers, who have been under immense pressure in the past months due to an increase of virus cases in the north African country.
Tunisia has recorded over 227,00 coronavirus cases and more than 7,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
