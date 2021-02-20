BREAKING NEWS
A giant projection of the NASA logos on the Bernese Alps mountains by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. Mannlichen, Switzerland. February 14, 2021
A giant projection of the NASA logos on the Bernese Alps mountains by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. Mannlichen, Switzerland. February 14, 2021   -   Copyright  Valentin Flauraud/AP

NASA's historic landing on Mars, clashes in Spain, the Texas freeze | In pictures

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week, the NASA Mars rover made its historic landing on the Red Planet, protesters in Madrid and Barcelona clashed with police amid rallies in support of rap artist Pablo Hasél after his controversial arrest, and in the US, Texas was hit by the unusually cold weather, seriously disrupting power and water supplies to thousands across the state.

This is how these stories and the other major headlines from the past week were captured by photographers around the world.

Handout/AFP
The NASA Perseverance rover, shown firing up its descent stage engines before landing on Mars. February 19, 2021Handout/AFP
Aris Messinis/AFP
The Parthenon temple atop the Athenian Acropolis hill during heavy snowfalls in Athens. February 16, 2021Aris Messinis/AFP
AFP
Belarus journalists Katerina Bakhvalova and Daria Chultsova were sentenced to two years in prison for covering a protest against the nation's controversial presidentAFP
Felipe Dana/AP
Barricade is burning during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain. February 17, 2021.Felipe Dana/AP
Michael Probst/AP Photo
People hold pictures of the nine victims one year after a far right man shot nine people before shooting himself in Hanau, Germany. February 19, 2021Michael Probst/AP Photo
Genya Savilov/AFP
Men cry near the memorial commemorating the "Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred", the people killed during the anti-government demonstrations in 2014 in Kyiv, UkraineGenya Savilov/AFP
Bulent Kilic/AFP
An expedition to vaccinate the elderly population against COVID-19 arrive in the village of Guneyyamac in eastern Turkey. February 15, 2021Bulent Kilic/AFP
STR via AP Photo
Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. February 17, 2021STR via AP Photo
Angela Weiss/AFP
The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset through the steel-wire suspension cables of the Brooklyn Bridge. February 17, 2021 in New York City, USAAngela Weiss/AFP
Seth Wenig/AP Photo
The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. February 17, 2021Seth Wenig/AP Photo
Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo
People draw hearts with their cellphones flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya Moscow, Russia. February 14, 2021Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo
Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP
Demonstrators took the streets in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise. on February 14, 2021Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP
Ashley Landis/AP Photo
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove in Austin, Texas. February 16, 2021Ashley Landis/AP Photo
Delcia Lopez/The Monitor
Icicles form on a citrus tree in Edinburg, Texas. February 15, 2021Delcia Lopez/The Monitor
Moises Castillo/AP Photo
Lava flows down from the crater of the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Alotenango, Guatemala. February 14, 2021Moises Castillo/AP Photo
Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP
Lovers of winter swimming form a heart as they pose lying on the icy beach after swimming in the Baltic sea in Gdansk, Poland. February 14, 2021Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP

Were you impacted by some of these events? Share your experiences and your thoughts on this week's selection with us via our social media channels.

