This week, the NASA Mars rover made its historic landing on the Red Planet, protesters in Madrid and Barcelona clashed with police amid rallies in support of rap artist Pablo Hasél after his controversial arrest, and in the US, Texas was hit by the unusually cold weather, seriously disrupting power and water supplies to thousands across the state.
This is how these stories and the other major headlines from the past week were captured by photographers around the world.
