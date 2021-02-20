This week, the NASA Mars rover made its historic landing on the Red Planet, protesters in Madrid and Barcelona clashed with police amid rallies in support of rap artist Pablo Hasél after his controversial arrest, and in the US, Texas was hit by the unusually cold weather, seriously disrupting power and water supplies to thousands across the state.

This is how these stories and the other major headlines from the past week were captured by photographers around the world.

The NASA Perseverance rover, shown firing up its descent stage engines before landing on Mars. February 19, 2021 Handout/AFP

The Parthenon temple atop the Athenian Acropolis hill during heavy snowfalls in Athens. February 16, 2021 Aris Messinis/AFP

Belarus journalists Katerina Bakhvalova and Daria Chultsova were sentenced to two years in prison for covering a protest against the nation's controversial president AFP

Barricade is burning during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain. February 17, 2021. Felipe Dana/AP

People hold pictures of the nine victims one year after a far right man shot nine people before shooting himself in Hanau, Germany. February 19, 2021 Michael Probst/AP Photo

Men cry near the memorial commemorating the "Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred", the people killed during the anti-government demonstrations in 2014 in Kyiv, Ukraine Genya Savilov/AFP

An expedition to vaccinate the elderly population against COVID-19 arrive in the village of Guneyyamac in eastern Turkey. February 15, 2021 Bulent Kilic/AFP

Demonstrators gather in an intersection close to Sule Pagoda to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. February 17, 2021 STR via AP Photo

The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset through the steel-wire suspension cables of the Brooklyn Bridge. February 17, 2021 in New York City, USA Angela Weiss/AFP

The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. February 17, 2021 Seth Wenig/AP Photo

People draw hearts with their cellphones flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya Moscow, Russia. February 14, 2021 Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo

Demonstrators took the streets in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government of President Jovenel Moise. on February 14, 2021 Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove in Austin, Texas. February 16, 2021 Ashley Landis/AP Photo

Icicles form on a citrus tree in Edinburg, Texas. February 15, 2021 Delcia Lopez/The Monitor

Lava flows down from the crater of the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Alotenango, Guatemala. February 14, 2021 Moises Castillo/AP Photo

Lovers of winter swimming form a heart as they pose lying on the icy beach after swimming in the Baltic sea in Gdansk, Poland. February 14, 2021 Mateusz Slodkowski/AFP

