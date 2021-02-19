BREAKING NEWS
"Touchdown confirmed!": the two words at mission control as Perseverance lands on Mars

NASA said Thursday that the Perseverance rover has touched down on the surface of Mars after successfully overcoming a risky landing phase known as the "seven minutes of terror."

"Touchdown confirmed," said operations lead Swati Mohan as mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory headquarters erupted in cheers.

