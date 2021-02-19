NASA said Thursday that the Perseverance rover has touched down on the surface of Mars after successfully overcoming a risky landing phase known as the "seven minutes of terror."
"Touchdown confirmed," said operations lead Swati Mohan as mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory headquarters erupted in cheers.
