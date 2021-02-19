Only three of 45 short-finned pilot whales survived the mass stranding Friday in shallow waters on Indonesia's Madura Island off the northeastern coast of Java, officials said.
The three whales were pushed back to the sea by volunteers and local authorities along the Modung beach in East Java province.
East Java Gov. Khofifah Indar Parawansa said authorities are investigating the cause of death while the carcasses will be buried around the coast.
Volunteers said that some of the whales got back to the coast again as their mothers were still stranded at the beach.
According to data from Whale Stranding Indonesia, there were 59 beaching incidents in the country last year, most of them dugongs and spinner dolphins.
More No Comment
"Touchdown confirmed!" - Perseverance lands on Mars
Officers in riot gear face off against protesters in Yangon
Aerial footage shows snow in hard-hit state Texas
Italy's Mount Etna volcano continues to scatter lava and ash
Pablo Hasel: Violence in Madrid and Barcelona over rapper's jailing
Watch: Former Donald Trump casino brought crashing to the ground
Drone footage captures the rare sight of snow in Athens
Boxes shaped like miniature shops used as food donation points
Mount Etna volcano explodes and closes nearby airport
Scientists and indigenous people unite to save Colombian condor
Demonstrators gather for one of biggest protests since Myanmar's coup
Protests break out in Spain over arrest of anti-monarchy rapper
Kashmir's first igloo cafe is ideal place to chill
Myanmar protesters out in force after military shut down internet
Myanmar street orchestra belts out new protest song