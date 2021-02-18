Spanish police clashed on Wednesday night with protesters in Madrid and Barcelona, as fresh demonstrations broke out over the jailing of a rapper for tweets insulting police and the monarchy.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered under a heavy police presence at Madrid's central Puerta del Sol square, calling for 32-year-old rapper Pablo Hasel to be released and wielding banners reading "enough censorship".
Masked protesters threw bottles at police, who charged at them in clashes that lasted for several hours, AFP journalists reported.
Madrid's conservative mayor condemned the violence, tweeting: "The violent and those who do not accept the rules have no place in our society."
In Barcelona, there were also altercations between police and protesters following heavy clashes on Tuesday night, with demonstrators lobbing objects at officers and setting barricades made with dustbins ablaze.
More No Comment
Italy's Mount Etna volcano continues to scatter lava and ash
Watch: Former Donald Trump casino brought crashing to the ground
Drone footage captures the rare sight of snow in Athens
Boxes shaped like miniature shops used as food donation points
Mount Etna volcano explodes and closes nearby airport
Scientists and indigenous people unite to save Colombian condor
Demonstrators gather for one of biggest protests since Myanmar's coup
Protests break out in Spain over arrest of anti-monarchy rapper
Kashmir's first igloo cafe is ideal place to chill
Myanmar protesters out in force after military shut down internet
Myanmar street orchestra belts out new protest song
Louvre closure brings opportunity to restore artworks and galleries
Ancient monuments covered by rare heavy snow in central Athens
Carnival floats wheeled through Dusseldorf's quiet streets
Europe's cold snap freezes Polish shoreline