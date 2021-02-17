This drone footage shows the rare sight of snow in the Greek capital Athens.

The snowstorm, described by authorities as the most severe in 20 years, blanketed the city and its ancient monuments Tuesday and left parts of the capital without power and water.

Workers used bulldozers and chainsaws on Wednesday to help fire crews clear heavy snow and downed trees that damaged the electricity network and blocked roads in Athens' northern suburbs.

Armed forces service members, including marines, were called in to help.