Rare heavy snow covered Athens on Tuesday morning as part of a cold weather front that has hit Greece since Friday, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s (Celsius, or around 70 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday to well below freezing.
Authorities appealed to the public to restrict their movements outside to the essential only, while the main highway leading north out of the capital was shut due to snowfall.
Heavy snowfall was predicted for central, southern and eastern Greece, including on the southern island of Crete.
While snow is common in Greece's north and its mountains during the winter, it is rare on the islands and in the centre of the capital.
More No Comment
Carnival floats wheeled through Dusseldorf's quiet streets
Europe's cold snap freezes Polish shoreline
Heavy snowfall leaves parts of Russia blanketed in snow
Heavy army presence in Myanmar's biggest city as protests continue
Czech climbers transform rock face into large ice wall challenge
Hundreds protest against Myanmar coup outside Yangon shopping centre
Rio's 'bate-bolas' stage small parade despite cancelled carnival
Catalonia polls open under strict rules to keep voters safe from COVID
Outgoing PM Conte hands over to new Italian PM Mario Draghi
Czech freediver plans world record attempt in swimming under ice
Sambistas perform to open Rio's would-be carnival season
Japan: Frozen fun in Shikaoi ice village as winter festival kicks off
Dutch ice skaters take advantage of frozen canals and lakes
Myanmar protesters defy ban on gatherings to march against the coup
Car-nival season in Germany as revellers confined to their vehicles