As temperatures dropped in the Czech Republic, rock climbers made the most of freezing conditions by creating a different kind of surface to scale.
In the village of Vir in the Moravian region of the country, organisers of a climbing area transformed a rock face into a 20 metre tall ice wall for climbers.
Overnight temperatures have dipped into the double digits below zero Celsius over the last month allowing crews to pump water from a nearby river to the top of a rock face and let it freeze solid.
The whole process took only five days to create.
To observe social distancing and comply with COVID measures the climbing area isn't giving any lessons and is insisting climbers only work in pairs and that others keep their distance.
Organisers say the temperatures over the last month are the lowest they have seen in ten years.
