South Korea's capital says it will give pet dogs and cats free COVID-19 tests if they come into contact with infected humans and show symptoms.
Seoul official Park Yoo-mi told an online briefing that pets found infected with the virus must be quarantined at their homes or a city-run facility for 14 days.
The central government last week released guidelines on virus tests on pets, after a cat in the southeastern city of Jinju became the country’s first animal confirmed to have COVID-19. The cat belongs to a mother and daughter who were among dozens of confirmed patients associated with a Jinju religious facility.
More No Comment
Woman sings songs of encouragement near Donald Trump's Florida estate
Brazil's Amazon riverside communities receive COVID jabs
Macho men, princesses and ghosts: Myanmar protesters get creative
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly flood in India
German bakery offers a different kind of vaccine
Snow lovers make the most of winter in Brussels
Myanmar protests continue with police repression
Check out these video clips of the snow in Europe right now
Yorkshire covered in snow as Storm Darcy hits England
Winter weather causes chaos in Europe
Thousands on Myanmar streets in anti-coup protests
Protesters wait for Netanyahu as he leaves court
Dozens missing after a mountain glacier breaks in India
David Guetta performs from top of Burj Al Arab in Dubai
Hundreds march in memory of murdered woman in eastern Alsace