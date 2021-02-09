Snow lovers make the most of winter in Brussels

Brussels residents profited from a beautiful sunrise across a snow covered city on Tuesday after wintry weather brought freezing temperatures and snowfall over large swathes or northern Europe. Cross country snow skiers criss-crossed Parc Cinquantenaire, while dogs played in the snow.

Against the snowy backdrop and icy temperatures, people were queueing in line at a Red Cross COVID-19 testing site inside Parc Cinquantenaire

More than 2,000 people a day are still testing positive for the virus in Belgium.