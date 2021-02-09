Snow lovers make the most of winter in Brussels

Brussels residents profited from a beautiful sunrise across a snow covered city on Tuesday after wintry weather brought freezing temperatures and snowfall over large swathes or northern Europe. Cross country snow skiers criss-crossed Parc Cinquantenaire, while dogs played in the snow.
Against the snowy backdrop and icy temperatures, people were queueing in line at a Red Cross COVID-19 testing site inside Parc Cinquantenaire
More than 2,000 people a day are still testing positive for the virus in Belgium.
More No Comment
Myanmar protests continue with police repression
Check out these video clips of the snow in Europe right now
Yorkshire covered in snow as Storm Darcy hits England
Winter weather causes chaos in Europe
Thousands on Myanmar streets in anti-coup protests
Protesters wait for Netanyahu as he leaves court
Dozens missing after a mountain glacier breaks in India
David Guetta performs from top of Burj Al Arab in Dubai
Hundreds march in memory of murdered woman in eastern Alsace
Myanmar anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown
Spain: COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital
Landslide in southern Germany forces evacuations
Students rally against coup at Myanmar campus
Students in Bolivia's high plateaus are now wearing protective suits
Activists' backers bring flowers to Myanmar court