Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly flood in India

Rescue workers battled through tonnes of rock and mud on Tuesday searching for survivors after a deadly flood in India.

The disaster was set off when part of a glacier near Nanda Devi mountain broke off Sunday morning, unleashing a devastating flood that left at least 32 people dead and 165 missing.

Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break — possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide.