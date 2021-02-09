Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly flood in India

Rescue workers battled through tonnes of rock and mud on Tuesday searching for survivors after a deadly flood in India.
The disaster was set off when part of a glacier near Nanda Devi mountain broke off Sunday morning, unleashing a devastating flood that left at least 32 people dead and 165 missing.
Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break — possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide.
More No Comment
German bakery offers a different kind of vaccine
Snow lovers make the most of winter in Brussels
Myanmar protests continue with police repression
Check out these video clips of the snow in Europe right now
Yorkshire covered in snow as Storm Darcy hits England
Winter weather causes chaos in Europe
Thousands on Myanmar streets in anti-coup protests
Protesters wait for Netanyahu as he leaves court
Dozens missing after a mountain glacier breaks in India
David Guetta performs from top of Burj Al Arab in Dubai
Hundreds march in memory of murdered woman in eastern Alsace
Myanmar anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown
Spain: COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital
Landslide in southern Germany forces evacuations
Students rally against coup at Myanmar campus