Yorkshire covered in snow as Storm Darcy hits England

The Yorkshire Dales in Northern England were covered in a thick layer of snow this week as Storm Darcy hit the UK.
The storm brought snowfall and freezing temperatures to the eastern and southeastern parts of the country.
The cold air is coming from Russia and eastern Europe. Snow and ice warnings are in effect through at least Wednesday.
Public Health England warned that cold weather can impact people's health particularly those with heart and lung problems and urged people to check in on older neighbours and relatives.
