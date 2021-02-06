Famous venues in London and Paris help out with COVID-19 testing

Nightclubs and entertainment venues in London and Paris have offered to open their doors as COVID-19 testing centres.

'Le Dépôt', an iconic nightclub in Paris, has been closed for nearly a year but this weekend reopened as a venue to carry out COVID-19 tests.

Clubs in London are also wanting to help, despite their desperate financial position.

According to the Save Night Clubs coalition the industry normally generates more than three billion euros a year for the UK economy and employs 45,000 people.

One night club manager in the heart of London's West End says more clubs want to become testing venues, if they're given the chance.

"We have the places, we have the buildings. And if we can help in some way, we'll try to do it. If we can help Covid to disappear it's very good for us," Scott Chester said.

Meanwhile, other unlikely venues that are also suffering economically, are already up and running.

The famous London cricket club, Lords, has been a vaccination centre since mid-January. Its spacious facilities are ideal and it's become the largest vaccine centre in its district.