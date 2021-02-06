DJ David Guetta streamed live on his Youtube channel his free performance on the helipad of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai on Saturday.
The French DJ's United at Home set is aimed at supporting UNICEF's work for children, and Dubai Cares' campaign 'Education Uninterrupted' to support education and distance learning for children, students and teachers in the aftermath of Covid-19.
The dance music performance was accompanied by fireworks.
