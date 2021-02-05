UK police are investigating after three people died in linked incidents in the Scottish town of Kilmarnock.

A 39-year-old woman was found injured in a car park outside a hospital at 19:45 local time on Thursday but died at the scene despite medical care.

Just twenty minutes later, a 24-year-old woman was found with fatal stab wounds in the city centre and died in hospital.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old male driver was killed in a road accident nearby in a third incident.

"Detectives are continuing enquiries following three incidents in the Kilmarnock area," police said in a statement.

"Enquiries carried out so far have indicated that the incidents were linked and an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened."

But police have said they are not searching for any suspects as part of the investigation, and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct enquiries," said Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain

“Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened. We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however, I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community."